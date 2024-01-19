Rich range of musical instruments, extensive training at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen

Those who choose the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen (UD) can expect a high-quality popular music education, highly qualified music teachers, a constantly expanding international student community, a concert hall equipped with modern studio equipment and excellent job opportunities.

The two hundred and fifty students currently studying at the Faculty of Music in Debrecen can take part in special instrumental and theoretical education both in the region and in the country. During the training, they can take advantage of many practical opportunities, since in addition to having at their disposal the Liszt Hall, which is equipped with outstanding technical equipment even among domestic higher education institutions, they can also perform in the ensembles of the faculty at several events of the university.

We are an institution whose activities are not specifically focused on scientific research, but we are present at most university events. The attitude of the university and its management is also exemplary in terms of their support for music education at UD. The young people studying here get the chance to present their knowledge not only in the classrooms or in the studio but also live in front of an audience. This is very important in our training and represents an important opportunity for those applying to us

– emphasized Péter Lakatos, dean of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

Undergraduate students can take part in creative arts and musicology, as well as performing arts, and obtain a diploma in a total of twenty-two specializations. Young people can learn, among other things, to become certified choirmasters and church music performers, but also classical guitarists and bass violin performers during their university studies.

The year 2024 is already the second general admission procedure when applicants to the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen can choose the bachelor’s degree in contemporary popular music. There is constant interest in the major, and in a unique way in Hungary, you can apply for eight majors (bass guitar, keyboard instruments, vocals, guitar, trombone, saxophone, trumpet, and percussion instruments). Applicants must take an oral and written exam in instrumental and vocal solfège-music theory.

This course is certainly special, the success of which is primarily determined by the openness characteristic of the University of Debrecen. The main motivation for starting the course was that such a basic education could not be obtained elsewhere. We tried to use our experience in classical music education when organizing the popular music course to provide the highest possible level of education. A professional team is available whose members are masters of their instruments and standards in education. Our lecturers are motivated, and the students are important to them

– emphasized Péter Lakatos.

In addition to the two classical music bachelor’s degrees, the Master’s programs in Classical Instrumentalist, Classical Vocalist, Conductor and Choir Major await those who would like to develop their musical knowledge at the highest level. Applicants can choose from a total of almost forty specializations in the four master’s courses. In addition to the bachelor’s and master’s programs, you can also apply for eleven additional specialist courses, as well as the two- and four-semester, short-cycle music teacher courses.

– The faculty has such traditions that it deserves to play a central role in the region. It can be seen that most Hungarian music higher education institutions are taking steps in the direction of other arts courses, but we want to purposefully broaden music education. In addition to the fact that we have the richest training portfolio, we have strengthened this even further with the basic course in popular music, as well as the fact that since last year it is also possible to continue master’s level training in the fields of bassoon, bass and violin. Our vision for the future is for the faculty to appear in various areas of the music industry. The success of this concept is also reflected in the application numbers, added the head of the faculty.

The Faculty of Music offers graduating students excellent employment opportunities, as music teachers and members of larger ensembles, they can get a job almost immediately anywhere in the country after graduation, but according to experience, they can also find a job that matches their qualifications in a short time in the region.

(unideb.hu)