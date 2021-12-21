Another ice rink opened in Debrecen

A new skating rink opened in Debrecen over the weekend. The ice rink at the northern gate of the stadium awaits its guests every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – posted on the community page of the Nagyerdei Stadium.
The 1,000-square-foot, 50 × 20-meter track is covered with 150 cubic meters of ice.
Credit cards are accepted for payments. Ticket prices: adult – 1200 HUF, child/pensioner – 1000 HUF. Discounted family tickets are available on site. Skate rental: 800 HUF.
The skating rink on the northern event space of the Nagyerdei Stadium will continue to operate as usual in recent years.
Advent Skating Rink – November 26, 2021 – January 31, 2022 – Kossuth Square
Simultaneously with the fair, the skating rink in Kossuth Square will open its doors, which will be a total of 750 square meters of continuous ice, providing a unique experience with the 120-meter-long ice corridor. There has not been a similar mobile ice rink in Eastern Hungary so far. During the Advent period, it is free for everyone on weekdays and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the Advent period, it will be possible to skate here by exchanging an 800 HUF ticket every day between 2 pm and 8 pm. After the Advent period, the skating rink will only be free on weekdays from 08:00 until 14:00. It is also possible to rent skates on site.