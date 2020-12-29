Hungarian Pork From Areas Unaffected By ASF Cleared for Export to Japan

Japan has agreed to allow imports of Hungarian pork from areas of the country that have not been affected by African swine fever (ASF), the Agriculture Ministry said.

The agreement was reached on December 16, after two years of negotiations involving Hungary’s chief veterinarian, Lajos Bognár, and supported by the Hungarian embassy in Tokyo. Hungary is the first country in the world affected by ASF to reach a regionalisation agreement on pork imports with Japan, the ministry noted. State secretary for food oversight Norbert Erdős said the agreement puts local hog farmers at an advantage and is an acknowledgement of the work of Hungarian veterinary professionals to contain the spread of ASF.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay