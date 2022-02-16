Brazil President to Visit Budapest on Thursday

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled to pay an official visit to Budapest on Thursday, the prime minister’s press chief said, adding that talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President János Áder are on the agenda.

After arriving in Budapest in the morning, Bolsonaro will lay wreaths of commemoration at Heroes’ Square before meeting Áder for talks in the presidential palace. Bolsonaro and Orbán will meet in the prime minister’s offices and make a press statement after the talks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay