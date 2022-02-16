Hungary Opens Tenth Victim Support Centre in Debrecen

Justice Minister Judit Varga on Tuesday inaugurated a new victim support centre in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, bringing the total number of such centres in the country to ten.

The state has a duty to reduce, provide relief for and eliminate the financial, moral and psychological damage caused by criminal acts, Varga said at the inauguration. The scheme launched by the government in 2017 to set up victim support centres highlights the assistance provided to crime victims, she said. Hungary’s victim support centres and victim support services helped some 15,000 people in 2020 and more than 17,000 people in 2021, the minister said.

Lajos Kósa, the ruling Fidesz party’s MP representing Debrecen, said the support and protection of families was among the government’s most important sociopolitical goals.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay