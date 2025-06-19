These players are leaving the Debrecen football team

Following the arrival of the new head coach, new players may also join Debreceni VSC, but for now, the club is saying farewell to those who are departing.

Balázs Megyeri, Gergő Kocsis, and Shuichi Gonda will be leaving DVSC as their contracts have expired. Additionally, loaned players Krisztián Hegyi (his return is still under negotiation), Arandel Stojkovic, and Maurides Roque Junior are also leaving the club.

Besides them, the club has mutually agreed to terminate Kristiyan Malinov’s contract, so he will also continue elsewhere. Negotiations are ongoing regarding the transfer of Henrik Castegren’s playing rights.

(Debreceni Nap)