Temporary traffic restrictions on the Debrecen bypass

According to the Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development Private Limited Company (MKIF), on June 20, 2025, around 12:00 PM, the on- and off-ramps (designated as section 35419) connecting Route 354 and Route 35 to the M35 motorway will be closed near their junction.

During the closure, traffic will be rerouted as follows:

From Nyíregyháza to Route 35 : Continue on Route 354 to the M35 motorway interchange, then make a U-turn to return on Route 354 in the direction of Nyíregyháza. From there, access to Route 35 will be available.

To the M3 motorway and Budapest : Use Route 35 → Külső-Újvárosi Street (Route 3318) → M35 motorway via the Hajdúböszörmény interchange → M35 towards the M3 motorway.

To Route 33 (Hortobágy) and the BMW plant : Use Route 35 → Külső-Újvárosi Street (Route 3318) → M35 motorway via the Hajdúböszörmény interchange → M35 towards the national border → exit at the junction near kilometer 38.

To Berettyóújfalu: Use Route 35 → Debrecen, Böszörményi Road → Pesti Street → Kishegyesi Road → M35 motorway via the Kishegyesi interchange → M35 collector-distributor lane towards the national border.

According to MKIF’s plans, the closures are expected to remain in place until July 10, though the timing of closures and work may change depending on weather, logistics, and other external factors.

Travelers will be updated through Útinform, MKIF’s official website (www.mkif.hu), and its Facebook page.

(Debreceni Nap)