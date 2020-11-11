Chinese Company to Create 440 New Jobs in Debrecen

Through its investment of 183 million EUR, the Chinese SEMCORP Group will establish its first plant outside China in Debrecen. The investment is a milestone in the life of the city of Debrecen in several respects.

In relation to the announcement made on 10 November 2020, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade expressed his gratitude to SEMCORP Company for the series of highly constructive and efficient negotiations of the last two years. The minister also thanked Semcorp leaders for trusting Hungary and the Hungarian people, and he wished much success for the implementation of the desired investment. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: it is no coincidence that the company chose Debrecen. The city is one of the most attractive investment locations today, not only in Hungary, but also in terms of Central Europe.

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen thinks that „despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Debrecen’s economy continues to grow, which shows the city’s competitiveness and the success of its economic development strategy. Today’s announcement means for Debrecen that our city will further strengthen its position in the field of automotive technologies and related manufacturing based on electromobility.”

SEMCORP is the world’s largest manufacturer of battery separators. Its products are key components of electric vehicles, and lithium-ion batteries used in energy storage and consumer electronic applications. Its consumers include globally leading lithium-ion suppliers such as LG, Panasonic and Samsung.