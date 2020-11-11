Cakes for Healthcare Professionals

On 4 November 2020, the member organisations of the Debrecen Charity Board presented the healthcare professionals of Kenézy Gyula University Hospital of the University of Debrecen with home-made cakes to express their respect and gratitude for the heroic effort they made.

At the event, Diána Széles, Co-Chair of the Charity Board mentioned among other things: even in symbolical quantity, it is important to provide assistance to the healthcare workers who fight beyond strength every day against the coronavirus epidemic in Debrecen, and work extremely hard to ensure safe patient care. By way of the home-made cakes they made themselves, the members and volunteers of the Debrecen Charity Board wish to call the attention of people to the fact that it is time – both through donations and voluntary activities – to help those who work hard for all of us.

Éva Rózsahegyi Juhász, Chair of the Debrecen Charity Board – mastermind of the present action – pointed out that the members of the board, which had five years of history, and counted 33 member organisations already, had had much to do in previous years as well, but the current year had been their most difficult one ever. She expressed her hope that many people would join the initiative, so they expect donations by private individuals, civil organisation, and enterprises.

On behalf of the healthcare professionals, Diána Salamon, Head Nurse thanked the gift of the Charity Board. As she said, everybody needed to join forces to be able to overcome the epidemic through hard work.

The cake offer made by the Charity Board was supplemented by Ördög-Papír Kft.’s donation of 150 bottles of mineral water.