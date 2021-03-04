Polish Finance Minister: V4 Poised to Become ‘EU Powerhouse’

The central and eastern European region, and the Visegrad Group (V4) in particular, are on their way to becoming one of the main engines of growth in the European Union, Polish Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński told Hungarian public news portal hirado.hu in an interview.

The economic recovery of the V4 depends greatly on cooperation, he said, adding that the Polish V4 presidency was placing heavy emphasis on working together with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. Asked about the main areas of cooperation among the four countries, Kościński highlighted the importance of global minimum taxation with regard to the digital economy. “Poland is of the view that only effective cooperation between European countries can tackle VAT fraud and non-compliance,” he said. “That is why we are building a coalition of countries focused around the idea of tax solidarity, called The European Compact Against VAT Fraud.”

The minister said that hopefully the economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis would give the V4 countries an opportunity to rebuild their economies by focusing more on innovation and digitalisation. “Hence, it is crucial to advance economic cooperation between the V4 countries by harnessing developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), e-commerce, robotics and cyber-security,” he added. Kościński said ongoing changes in the global economic environment, like an increased focus on improving crisis management and enhanced interregional cooperation, would present the CEE region and the V4 with new growth opportunities.

hungarymatters.hu