DK Calls for Amending Law on Legal Status of Health Workers

The leftist Democratic Coalition proposed that the opposition parties resubmit an amendment proposal to the law on the legal status of health-care personnel.

DK’s parliamentary spokesman Zoltán Varga told an online press conference that the parts of the law that put doctors, nurses and other health workers at a disadvantage should be annulled. He added that the recent wage hikes approved for the sector should be expanded to apply to nurses and other health-care personnel as well. “All we’ve been seeing in the news for days now is which hospital department has had to shut down and how many doctors and nurses have quit…” Varga said. He blamed the exodus of workers on the law establishing their new legal status and the unwillingness of ruling party MP to approve an amendment proposal put forward by the opposition last year, incorporating changes to the bill based on recommendations of the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay