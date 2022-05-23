The Debrecen fire brigade will also be opened to children

Every child wants to be a firefighter, and Disaster Management provides an opportunity to do so on Children’s Day. The last Sunday in May is again about the little ones at the disaster management, the gates of the fire brigades will open before them.



At 373 points in the country, firefighters are waiting for children, their parents, and their companions. In addition to the 148 professional fire brigades, 225 municipal fire brigades and voluntary fire brigade associations also welcome those interested in the work of firefighters.

We have not been able to receive kids due to the epidemic in recent years, but now they can get to know the exciting lives of firefighters again. During the day, firefighters will hold several test alarms, allowing those interested to meet both firefighters sliding downstairs and siren fire trucks. The fire brigades can be visited free of charge without any prior registration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Professional Fire Department in Debrecen

Adress: 4027 Debrecen, Böszörményi út 46-56.

Firefighters will also have a fire show at the Debrecen fire brigade from 11 am and 3 pm. Based on the experience of previous years, the car dealership next to the barracks will provide parking assistance, and its gates will be open on May 29.

You can find information about the other fire brigades of Hajdú-Bihar county at this link.

debreceninap.hu