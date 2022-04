As the only bidder, Mol Plc. can supply kerosene to Debrecen Airport, napi.hu noted in the EU public procurement bulletin.

Based on the open tender, Mol undertook to sell JET-A1 fuel together with transport. The annual volume is 1,300 tonnes, 70 percent of which has been called by the airport.

The amount of fuel drawn at one time is at least 20 cubic meters but not more than 32 cubic meters.

debreceninap.hu