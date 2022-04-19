Ambulances will no longer do coronavirus testing in Hungary

The National Ambulance Service is completing coronavirus testing, according to a letter from the National Hospital Directorate General on Saturday evening, described by health analyst Zsombor Kunetz.

Kunetz asks the question: yet who will perform these tests on incapacitated patients, or in social homes, for example?

Obviously, the family doctor who only has a rapid test does not have PCR, tests as the National Center for Public Health (NNK) has been unable to set up units to carry out the outbound tests since the outbreak.

read the expert's Facebook post.

