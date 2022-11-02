Food is distributed to those who once built Debrecen

On behalf of his party, Zoltán Varga, a member of parliament from DK, invites the needy to receive warm meals.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Debrecen, on Bocskai Square (next to the former Meteor cinema).

Many people who once built this country and this city, Debrecen, are now happy with a bowl of warm food and a few words of caress. For no other reason than because Orbán and his gang of villains plundered, and pushed our country into hatred and hopelessness, because the Orbán elite falsified our past, destroyed our present, stole our future

– writes the representative in his Facebook post.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook/Zoltán Varga