Those interested are invited to Éva Csepregi’s musical family Christmas concert at the Reformed Great Church on December 5. Neoton singer Éva Csepregi will show the audience a new face. Preparing for Advent is also about waiting for Santa Claus for the children. One day before December 6th, the concert will start at 4:00 p.m. for Santa Claus.

debreceninap.hu