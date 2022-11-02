Six players from Debrecen were included in the European team of the Hungarian women’s handball team

Dorottya Faluvégi, Planéta Szimonetta from Debrecen, and Nadine Schatzl were left out of the Hungarian national team preparing for the women’s handball European Championship starting on Friday.

“The reduced squad was formed based on the training and match performances shown during the preparation. There are several players in the squad who can be deployed in the controlling and controlling positions, as we will need more options for variation in the organization of the game,” the press release of the Hungarian association quotes national team captain Vladimir Golovin, who announced his 18-man traveling squad on Tuesday. 16 handball players can be nominated for the European Championship per match.

The delegation will travel to Ljubljana on Wednesday and begin their participation in the continental competition against Switzerland on Friday at 18:00. The opponent will be Croatia on Sunday from 18:00, and the defending champion Norway from 20:30 on Tuesday. The first three places advance to the semi-finals.

The European Championship squad of the Hungarian women’s national team:

goalkeepers:

Kinga Janurik (Ferencváros), Zsófia Szemerey (Mosonmagyaróvár), Melinda Szikora (SG BBM Bietigheim, German)

far right:

Viktória Győri-Lukács (Győri Audi ETO KC), Alexandra Töpfner (Debrecen)

right-handed shooters:

Anna Albek (Mosonmagyaróvár), Katrin Klujber (Ferencváros)

controllers:

Csenge Kuczora (Praktiker-Vác), Eszter Tóth (Mosonmagyaróvár), Petra Vámos (Debrecen)

Line-ups:

Réka Bordás (Debrecen), Petra Füzi-Tóvizi (Debrecen), Noémi Pásztor (Mosonmagyaróvár)

bullet shooters:

Kinga Debreczeni-Klivinyi (Siófok KC), Dóra Hornyák (Debrecen), Gréta Kácsor (Debrecen)

far left:

Dorina Korsós (Rapid Bucuresti, Romanian), Gréta Márton (Ferencváros)

debreceninap.hu