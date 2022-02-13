Liu Shaoang Olympic Champion in 500 Meters

Liu Shaoang won the 500-meter men’s short-distance speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, making him Hungary’s first individual gold medalist at the Winter Games.

The world champion of the track – who was already a Beijing bronze medalist in the mixed relay and in the 1000 meters and fourth in the 1500 meters – was able to start from track one due to his time in the semi-finals. From here, he won every race of the sprint this season. He was competing with the Kazakh Abzal Azsaliyev, the European champion Russia’s Konstantin Ivlyev, the Olympic silver medalist Steven Dubois of Canada and World Cup bronze medalist Pietro Sighel of Italy.

Results:



Men’s 500m Olympic Champion: Liu Shaoang (Hungary) 40,338 seconds



2. Konstantin Ivlyev (Russian Olympic Committee) 40,431



3. Steven Dubois (Canada) 40,669



Liu Shaolin Sándor (Hungary) and Krueger John-Henry (Hungary) said goodbye in the quarterfinals.