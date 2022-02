A car ran into a ditch at the 3rd kilometer of road no. 4908 (continuation of the Acsádi road), near Debrecen – the disaster management reported.

The professional firefighters from Debrecen, who were alerted to the accident, used a tension cutter to free a trapped man, who was handed over to the ambulance. The units de-energized the vehicle.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay