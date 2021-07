The Hungarian Motorsport Development Agency (HUMDA) is setting up a programme to scout and develop future motor racing talent, Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics said.

The new talent development programme will aim to give as many young people as possible a chance to dip their toes into the world of motor racing, Palkovics said. He noted that one of the main goals of HUMDA was to popularise and develop motorsports in Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay