Government Official Marks Anniversary of Battle of Nándorfehérvár

Hungary is playing a key role in protecting Europe’s borders, its values and shared Christian traditions just as it did in 1456, the year of the battle of Nándorfehérvár (present-day Belgrade) against the Ottoman Empire, a government official said on Thursday.

Szilárd Németh, a state secretary of the Defence Ministry, marked the anniversary of the victory over the Ottoman occupying army at an event held at the statue of János Hunyadi, the defending army’s commander, in Budapest. The memorial day is marked all over Europe as an example of patriotism, self-sacrifice, European cooperation and Christianity, Németh said. The midday tolling of Christian church bells continues to mark the victory, he added.

