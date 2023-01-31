Will there be another battery factory in Debrecen?

Yesterday, untrue information came to light that the municipality of Debrecen agreed to settle another battery factory.

The municipality of the City of Debrecen sent the following statement to our news portal, in which they make a statement regarding the case:

The untrue information came to light that the municipality of Debrecen agreed to settle another battery factory. The reality is that no such agreement exists. Debrecen County Municipality did not sell land in the North-West Economic Zone for this purpose and did not enter into an agreement with EVE Energy. The mentioned company previously announced in a statement that it intends to build a factory in Debrecen, but we emphasize that an agreement enabling this has not been reached with EVE Energy.

So, according to the announcement, there are no plans to build another battery factory in the city.

Debrecen City Hall