A woman under criminal supervision escaped in Debrecen

The Activity Control Center received a signal from a tracker in Debrecen at dawn on January 28, 2023. The device was assigned to a 24-year-old woman who was under criminal supervision. Based on the GPS coordinates, the patrol found the tracker within minutes, which the woman cut off from her leg. A manhunt was immediately launched for her.

The investigators mapped her network of contacts and gathered as much information as possible about her possible destinations. Their work brought results within a few hours, they found the young woman in Ibrány.

According to the data of the investigation, the criminal cut the tracker off her leg, then called a taxi and traveled all the way to Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. The criminal prosecutors also found her mobile phone, which she threw away on the way, in order to make it more difficult for the police.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against her due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of escaping a prisoner. After her interrogation, the woman was taken into criminal custody and a motion for her arrest was made.

