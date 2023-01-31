Szijjártó: Boysen’s investment will create 400 new jobs in Nyíregyháza

With an investment of HUF 60 billion, the Boysen group will create 400 new jobs in Nyíregyháza, where the company will produce parts related to electric cars for BMW’s factory in Debrecen, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Monday.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the head of the department reported at the announcement of the green field investment in Budapest that the German company will produce battery cover plates for BMW.

In his speech, he emphasized that this will be the company’s first plant in which they will exclusively produce components for electric cars. He then added that the factory, based on the most modern technology, is based on renewable energy.

The state supports the project worth approximately HUF 60 billion with HUF 5.6 billion, thus helping to create 400 new jobs.

Péter Szijjártó reminded us that the world economy has been turned upside down twice in recent years, so everything is uncertain, only one process is taking place unshakably: the rise of electric cars.

He stated that this is not just a matter of business and economic legality, but also the result of a political decision, in the making of which the European Union played a huge role.

The EU is one of the frontrunners in achieving the 2050 climate neutrality goals, the transition to the electric car industry is “the result of a series of determined EU political decisions”, because transport is one of the main sources of environmental pollution, without its transformation, the sector’s emissions cannot be reduced in the long term and to a large extent he pointed to it.

“That’s why it’s strange when politicians who call themselves green argue against the electric car industry and try to use it to create some kind of confusion and mischief,”

– he said.

The minister called it important to create the necessary capacities for the production of electric cars and emphasized that a “crazy” European competition for these investments had started, especially now, when the world economy is in a downward spiral following the war in Ukraine and the “misguided” sanctions.

“So whoever can attract investments may have a chance to avoid recession and mass unemployment,” he said.

He then added that our country also entered this competition and is among the best in the world in this field. As an example of this, he cited the fact that all three premium German car manufacturers placed a significant part of their electromobility strategy in Hungary, and partly thanks to this, many suppliers from the east also settled here.

He pointed out that Hungary is already the world’s third-largest producer of electric batteries. “So if someone wants to refer to electric battery production as some kind of mysterious, new, dangerous concept, I would like to draw his attention to the fact that huge electric battery factories are already operating in Hungary, and their impact is nowhere near what some self-proclaimed fantastic experts, basically, opposition politicians are trying to lie here,” he said.

Péter Szijjártó stated that Western European countries are doing everything they can to build as many of factories related to the electric car industry as possible, so the new plant of the Chinese CATL was also recently inaugurated in Germany.

“It seems that some people have objections to what is good in Germany in Hungary, just so it doesn’t turn out that the inspiration also comes from elsewhere,” -he said.

Finally, he also touched on the fact that in the last eight years, a total of 183 large German investments were decided in Hungary.

He emphasized that it is also due to this that, after a 13 percent increase last year, bilateral trade reached a peak again, its volume already reaching 56 billion euros by the end of October.

MTI

Photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó gives a speech at the press conference announcing the greenfield investment of Boysen Battery Components Hungary Kft. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on January 30, 2023. With an investment of HUF 60 billion, the Boysen group will create 400 new jobs in Nyíregyháza, where the company will produce components related to electric cars for the BMW factory in Debrecen.

MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry