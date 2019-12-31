Debrecen Airport to undergo major developments

Eastern Hungary’s biggest airport in Debrecen will see major developments in 2020, including the building of a new firehouse, revamping the terminal building and procurement of passenger safety equipment, Mayor László Papp told a press conference. The government is funding investment and development at the airport with 5.1 billion forints (EUR 15.4m), Papp said, with the municipality providing a quarter of the development funds.

Speaking on the occasion of the airport receiving its 600,000th passenger, Papp noted that Debrecen had launched its first regular flights in 2012 and had grown to service 380,000 travellers in 2018 as the country’s second biggest airport.

The municipality regained a majority stake in the airport in 2019, Papp said.

Next year, they are launching tenders for the design of a new runway and a new terminal to handle 1.5-2 million passengers a year, Papp said.

