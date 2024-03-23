Wearing Masks is Still Mandatory at the Clinics in Debrecen

Patients can be visited again at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. As of Friday, March 22nd, the visitation ban was lifted in the institution.

Wearing a mask is still mandatory for the time being. The County Government Office of Hajdú-Bihar lifted the ban on visiting the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center on March 22nd, which was ordered as of February 8th as an epidemiological preventive measure due to the increase in the number of flu-like illnesses, in order to protect patients and employees.

For the time being, wearing a mask is still mandatory in the patient care units of the DE Clinical Center.

The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

debreceninap.hu