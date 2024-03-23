Terror Attack Near Moscow – At Least 60 People Dead

The terrorists of the Krasnogorsk attack have been captured.

Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists who participated in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall cultural center, the Kremlin said on Saturday. According to the Russian presidential office, the identification of the accomplices of the terrorists is underway.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, more than 60 people lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall,

and it is possible that this number will increase. According to the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, three children are among the dead.

debreceninap.hu