Terror Attack Near Moscow – At Least 60 People Dead

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Terror Attack Near Moscow – At Least 60 People Dead

The terrorists of the Krasnogorsk attack have been captured.

Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists who participated in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall cultural center, the Kremlin said on Saturday. According to the Russian presidential office, the identification of the accomplices of the terrorists is underway.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, more than 60 people lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall,

and it is possible that this number will increase. According to the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, three children are among the dead.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Terror Attack Near Moscow – At Least 60 People Dead

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A big change is coming to Facebook

Bácsi Éva

TikTok may be banned in the US

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Eötvös utca

70 m2 flat for rent
450 000 Ft

Debrecen - 4 rooms house for rent in Pallag

400 m2 house for rent
1 200 000 Ft

Debrecen, Wesselényi utca

67 m2 flat for sale
41 800 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *