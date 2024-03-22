Zoo Camps Now Available for Expat Children in English and Hungarian

With the summer holidays fast approaching, Zoo Debrecen is happy to announce its first ever Expat Zoo Camp in English and Hungarian, offering local expat children Debrecen’s richest and most unique day camp experiences and activities on the wild side Monday through Friday.

With professional zoo-educators as their guides, Zoo Campers will peek behind the scenes for their very own up-close encounters and lifelong memories with various exotic animals through experiential education activities. In addition to a first-hand introduction to the behavior and nutrition of wildlife from all around the globe, they will learn all about responsible pet ownership and what it means to take care of a rich zoological and botanical collection. Five-day sessions also include three meals a day and a great diversity of team-building and arts-and-crafts as well as a whole afternoon of amusement park funs and

thrills to top off the experience.

Held from July 15 to 19, the Expat English and Hungarian Zoo Camp is 69,000 HUF per child with a 10 percent discount for siblings. Registration is now open online.

Debrecen Zoo