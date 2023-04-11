Several People Have Died in a Shooting in the United States

The man who shot four people at work and wounded nine others on Monday morning in the center of Louisville – the capital of the state of Kentucky (USA) – had been an employee of the bank where the tragedy happened.



At the police press conference held in the afternoon local time, it was said that 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon live-streamed the attack on a social media site. Lousville’s acting police chief reported that the man was shot and killed in a shootout with police.

Jaqueline Quinn-Villaroel added that they hope that the violent footage that appeared on the Internet has been removed from everywhere. Two of the injured are police officers, one of them, a 26-year-old officer, is in critical condition; a surgery was performed on him. A spokesperson for the University Hospital of Louisville said that several of the injured have already been discharged.

The police arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the announcement of the shooting, saving the lives of several people – it was said at the press conference, where it was also announced that the perpetrator opened fire on his colleagues, who were holding a meeting, before the opening of the bank. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was a “targeted, violent” act. Shortly after the violent act in downtown Lousville, one person died and another was wounded in a shooting in another district of the city, officials said at the briefing, but it was also said that there is no connection between the two incidents.

MTI

pixabay