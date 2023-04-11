Several People Have Died in a Shooting in the United States

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Several People Have Died in a Shooting in the United States

The man who shot four people at work and wounded nine others on Monday morning in the center of Louisville – the capital of the state of Kentucky (USA) – had been an employee of the bank where the tragedy happened.

At the police press conference held in the afternoon local time, it was said that 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon live-streamed the attack on a social media site. Lousville’s acting police chief reported that the man was shot and killed in a shootout with police.

Jaqueline Quinn-Villaroel added that they hope that the violent footage that appeared on the Internet has been removed from everywhere. Two of the injured are police officers, one of them, a 26-year-old officer, is in critical condition; a surgery was performed on him. A spokesperson for the University Hospital of Louisville said that several of the injured have already been discharged.

The police arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the announcement of the shooting, saving the lives of several people – it was said at the press conference, where it was also announced that the perpetrator opened fire on his colleagues, who were holding a meeting, before the opening of the bank. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was a “targeted, violent” act. Shortly after the violent act in downtown Lousville, one person died and another was wounded in a shooting in another district of the city, officials said at the briefing, but it was also said that there is no connection between the two incidents.

MTI
pixabay

Related Posts

The secret behind the man who is always drunk but never drinks alcohol

Bácsi Éva

Several People Have Died in a Shooting in the United States

Tóháti Zsuzsa

At least 27 people have died as a result of tornadoes in the United States

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *