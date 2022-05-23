DVSC mourns: József Duró the national footballer from Debrecen passed away

József Duró, the national team and Hungarian champion footballer, passed away at the age of fifty-five.

He has remembered on the website of his former club, the Debrecen VSC: the midfielder, born in Berettyóújfalu, made his debut at the DMVSC in 1985.

The player was certified for Vasas in 1988, where he spent three seasons, and then was a footballer for the Siófok Miner in the 1991/92 season. He was a member of the Kispest Honvéd team between 1992 and 1996, and in his first season, he was a member of the team that won the championship. From the Pest people, he contracted with Bnei Jehuda of Israel, and then returned home after a season. He continued his career at BVSC, touring Malaysia and Qatar, then spent three seasons at Dorogi FC between 2000 and 2002 before finishing the active play.

He was on the national team 21 times between 1990 and 1995. In 2003 he was the head coach of the Kispest Honvéd, then he also managed the ensemble of Tiszafüred, Dorog, and Vecsés.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: DVSC