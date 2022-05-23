A Plastic Warehouse in Debrecen-Bánk Has Caught Fire

A five hundred square meters building is on fire. The smoke can be seen from kilometers beyond the Hungarian-Romanian border.

A plastic warehouse on the outskirts of Debrecen-Bánk, next to road 4814, caught fire.

Three-quarters of the property, which is about five hundred square meters, is on fire, and the fire has spread to another building as well as. Professional firefighters from Debrecen are extinguishing the flames under the direction of the Disaster Management Operations Service.





The smoke can also be seen from kilometers.

According to the available information, the fire broke out at the site of IL-PE Kft. The company handed over its new hall in April, which was made of HuF 1 billion.

dehir.hu