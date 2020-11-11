Favipiravir Arrives From China, Expected From Japan

Hungary received one million doses of Favipiravir last weekend from China, while the same amount of the Covid-19 drug is expected to arrive from Japan on Saturday, Cecília Müller, the country’s chief medical officer, said.

Speaking at the regular daily press conference of the central coronavirus board, Müller said that flu vaccines were being supplied to general practitioners “continuously”. She said the goal was to slow down the epidemic and to maintain the safe operation of the health system.

Outlining recent figures, Müller said that Nov. 4 had seen the highest number of daily cases so far (5,319), adding that during the past week the average age of new patients was 45 years. In every 100,000 residents 1,540 Covid-19 patients are in the 20-29 age group, 1,331 are between 30-39, 1,632 are 40-49, and 1,473 are 50-59. Fully 1,589 patients are aged 60-79, and 1,408 are older than 80 per 100,000 residents, she said. Müller also said that currently Győr-Moson-Sopron County, in the north-west, had the largest number of patients (1,174) per 100,000 residents so far.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay