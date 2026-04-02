Spring-like weather is expected over the Easter long weekend, with mostly dry conditions but occasional brisk to strong winds; temperatures will reach 18–22°C on Easter Sunday, according to a forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Good Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, clearing from the west later, with scattered showers possible in the central regions early in the day. Northern and northwestern winds will be strong, with stormy gusts in western counties, and highs ranging from 13 to 19°C.

On Holy Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with some high and cumulus clouds, no precipitation, and northwest to west winds picking up in places. Overnight lows will mostly be 0–5°C, with slight frost possible in calm, clear areas, and daytime highs of 16–20°C.

Easter Sunday will be sunny with few clouds and no rain. Western and southwestern winds may strengthen locally, with morning temperatures between 1–6°C (colder in frost pockets) and highs reaching 18–22°C.

On Easter Monday, mostly sunny weather is expected with some high and cumulus clouds, though northern areas may see temporarily cloudier periods and isolated showers. Northwest winds will strengthen in northern counties, with lows of 3–10°C and highs of 17–23°C.

(MTI)