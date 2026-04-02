The Szoboszlói Road interchange in Debrecen has been completed

The transformation of the Szoboszlói Road junction in Debrecen has been completed, finishing 77 days ahead of the originally planned schedule, the Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM) announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

József Pántya, Deputy State Secretary for Road and Rail Construction at the ÉKM, highlighted that this is the first of four major junction projects currently underway in Debrecen, with the Szoboszlói Road junction serving around 35,000 vehicles daily. He added that the total value of the four projects is nearly HUF 14 billion, fully financed from domestic funds, and that the Szoboszlói Road project alone was completed by HE-DO Építő Zrt. at a cost of HUF 2.5 billion.

The reconstruction aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase safety. Pántya emphasized that the upgrades reflect the growth and modernization of Debrecen itself. While motorists can already use the junction in full, work on the pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure is still ongoing.

Construction continues at other junctions in the city. The intersection of Füredi and Csigekert streets along Route 33 is expected to be completed by May, while the redevelopment of the junction on Route 48 is scheduled to finish by September, in time for the start of the school year.

Debrecen Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) noted that the Szoboszlói Road junction is one of the busiest in the city, serving not only local traffic but also vehicles coming from Hajdúszoboszló via Route 4. The recent development has increased the junction’s capacity by 25 percent.

Papp underlined that Debrecen has been a priority development area for Hungary for 16 years. Major traffic improvements began in 2016–17 with the one-way system in the downtown east-west roads, followed by large-scale junction expansions. Future projects include the eastern bypass, the northern bypass in Józsa, and the widening of Route 35 to two lanes in each direction. These investments aim to enhance traffic conditions for decades and reduce congestion in the city center.

Deputy Mayor Diána Széles (Fidesz-KDNP), parliamentary candidate for Hajdú-Bihar County’s 2nd constituency, recalled that 20,000 new jobs have been created in Debrecen in recent years, emphasizing that infrastructure development must keep pace with the city’s economic growth. She expressed hope that Debrecen’s progress will continue with government support.

(MTI)