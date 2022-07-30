Cold Front to Arrive With Heavy Thunderstorms

On Saturday, in the morning hours, as a result of the incoming cold front, we can expect showers and thunderstorms in the Transdanubia, central and northern counties.

Intense thunderstorms may be accompanied by downpours, hail and temporarily gusty winds. Northwesterly winds may pick up regardless of thunderstorms.

In the afternoon hours, in the line of the Danube and in the central part of the country, showers and thunderstorms may form, which may even form a thunderstorm system moving eastward. Intense thunderstorms may continue to be accompanied by downpours, hail and temporarily gusty winds. Clouds may clear in Transdanubia. Regardless of thunderstorms, the northwest wind will continue to be strong.



A large temperature contrast may develop, in the eastern regions 25 and 31 °C, while in the west, maximums well below 30 °C are expected.

During the night, we can still expect showers and thunderstorms in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, in the central part of the country and in Transdanubia, the sky will be mostly clear and partly cloudy. The north-west wind will be strong.



The minimum temperature can be between 14 and 20 °C.

