Liqueur Would Be Named After Zsazsa Gábor

Zsazsa Gábor’s widow, Frédéric von Anhalt, decided to “sell” his wife’s name. The German businessman is the heir of the Hungarian-born, world-famous actress, whose name and face he protected after her death.

However, Blikk magazine learned that if someone pays for the rights, they will be able to use Zsazsa Gábor’s name. However, Frédéric von Anhalt does not want to profit from his late wife, as he would help by renting out the trademark, the newspaper reports.

“I decided that if someone wants to use Zsazsa Gábor’s trademark, they can, but there will be a price. I don’t want to profit from it, the amount received will go to the account of the foundation named after my wife, through which we want to help young Hungarian actors” – revealed Frédéric von Anhalt, who allegedly already started negotiations with an alcoholic beverage company, they would name a liqueur after Zsazsa Gábor.



