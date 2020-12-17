Fireworks will also be banned on New Year’s Eve

As part of protection against the coronavirus epidemic, the government is banning the sale and use of pyrotechnic products for New Year’s Eve in order to enforce the New Year’s Eve curfew and avoid groupings, the Government Information Center (CSF) said.

The announcement reminded us that firecrackers couldn’t be sold at any other time, but, as they wrote, this time it was forbidden to sell or use fireworks that were otherwise allowed at the end of the year.

The government decree on this will soon be available in the Hungarian Gazette, they added.

It has been warned that a person who violates the regulations on the distribution, possession and use of pyrotechnic articles used on New Year’s Eve will commit an offense punishable by up to 150,000 HUF.

(MTI)