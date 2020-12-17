He crashed into a bus in Debrecen and then drove away – did anyone see it?

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the available data, a truck was driving in Debrecen, Mester Street, on October 31, 2020, around 11:30 a.m. As the driver turned his vehicle onto Pesti Street, he crashed into a local bus and drove off the scene.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks – primarily bus passengers – that anyone who has seen the accident or has information about the circumstances of its occurrence should report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni út) or by phone 24 hours a day. 06-52 / 457-040, the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

