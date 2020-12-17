DKV is introducing a time-based, 1-hour mobile ticket

It must be validated at each transfer. From January 1, 2021, DKV will introduce the time-based, 1-hour mobile ticket, the price of which is 400 HUF.

Like the mobile ticket, the one-hour mobile ticket can also be purchased and used through the application of Nemzeti Mobilfizetési Zrt.

The time-based mobile ticket can be used for a journey of up to one hour from the first validation and provides an unlimited number of transfer options by bus, trolleybus and tram.

Mobile tickets purchased through the app must be validated using the QR code on the vehicles before take-off.

IMPORTANT! The one-hour mobile ticket must be validated with the QR code on the vehicle at each transfer. If the mobile ticket has not been validated on the given vehicle, it will incur a surcharge.

The 1-hour mobile ticket can be used or redeemed through the mobile app for 6 months from the date of purchase. It cannot be used for travel for more than 6 months from the date of purchase and cannot be exchanged.

When using a 1-hour mobile ticket, the passenger is obliged to ensure that he / she has a display-capable device with a continuous data connection during the journey.

In the case of travel with a 1-hour mobile ticket, at the request of the inspector, the code of the validated ticket must be presented on the mobile application, which the inspector scans with his device during the inspection.

A validated 1-hour mobile ticket is non-transferable.

DKV