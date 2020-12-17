The first coronavirus vaccine in Europe could be licensed before Christmas

The European Union could approve the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as early as 23 December, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Szkínász said in a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday in a debate on preparing a vaccination strategy.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s pharmacovigilance authority, announced on Tuesday that it would take a decision on the marketing of the vaccine in an extraordinary meeting on 21 December.

“If the Agency gives its approval, the European Commission is ready to shake up the final authorization under an accelerated two-day procedure. This will be the EU’s Christmas present for Europeans, ”added Szkínász.

According to the regulations, the EMA makes a recommendation for the approval of medicines and vaccines, but the final decision is taken by the European Commission after consulting the governments of the member states.

Szkínász pointed out that while the vaccine “means light at the end of the tunnel,” vigilance shouldn’t be forgotten, care must be taken as the holidays approach, because the threat of an epidemic hasn’t yet passed. As he said, the vaccine alone doesn’t mean anything, vaccination is the most important thing, so all EU Member States must have a stable vaccination program.

In her speech, Edina Tóth, Member of the European Parliament for Fidesz, warned against the intensification of the vaccine and vaccination resistance, and emphasized that anti-vaccination movements could greatly influence and hinder the success of future vaccination. “The solution to this would be effective education, evidence-based health education, but unfortunately we don’t have much time, so I consider it crucial to prepare an EU strategy for a coronavirus vaccine, which I hope will include a comprehensive communication strategy,” she said.

debreceninap.hu