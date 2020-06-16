Over 2,500 Music Professionals, Performers Expected to Womex in October

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Over 2,500 music professionals and performers are expected to attend the world music expo Womex in Budapest between October 21 and 25.

Registration has already started for the event which will be held for the 26th time, a statement by Womex owner Piranha Arts and the Hungarian organiser Hangvető said. Budapest will host the event for the second time since 2015. Hangvető, together with its strategic partner CAFé Budapest Contemporary Arts Festival, will organise events in the same venues as those used in 2015: Müpa, Bálna and A38.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

