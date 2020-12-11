PM Greets Jewish Community on Hanukkah

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has greeted the Hungarian Jewish community on the occasion of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, wishing them intimate celebrations despite the epidemic situation, his press chief said.

“The holiday of candles lit for eight days has always symbolised hope in times of hopelessness, and showed the importance of miracles in times of hardship. In such trying times what we need most is to trust the all-encompassing power of faith and of joining forces,” Orbán said in the letter addressed to the community. Similarly to past years, Orbán’s letter was sent to heads of Hungarian Jewish organisations.

 

