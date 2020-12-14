István Bergendy Died of Coronavirus at 81

The Liszt Ferenc Prize Winner musician István Bergendy, founder and leader of the Bergendy Band, has passed away. The saxophonist, clarinetist and composer died at the age of 81 due to complications of coronavirus infection, the family told MTI.

Bergendy Band was formed in the late fifties, taking the name of the founder in 1962. They were at the top of their career in the first half of the seventies, when the band became popular all over the country with the joining of Ferenc Demjén (bass guitar, vocals, lyrics) and Norbert Laczin (keyboards, composer).

MTI