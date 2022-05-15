Ukraine Has Won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest ended with the victory of Ukraine, which had a huge proportion of European public votes.

Ukraine was only in fourth place behind the UK, Sweden and Spain after receiving the jury’s votes. Hungary has not started in the competition since 2020 (the show was missed that year due to Covid), and Russia was excluded from this year’s festival due to Putin’s war.

The Ukrainian Kalusch Orchestra received 439 points from the audience, resulting in the following overall result, which includes the votes of the international jury and the audience:

1. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania (631 points)

2. United Kingdom: Sam Ryder-Spaceman (466 points)

3. Spain: Chanel – SloMo (459 points)

4. Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer (438 points)

5. Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano (312 points)

6. Italy: Mahmood & BLANCO – Brividi (268 points)

7. Moldova: Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul (253 points)

8. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together 215 points)

9. Portugal: MARO – Saudade Saudade 207 points)

10. Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana (182 points)

11. Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte (171 points)

12. Poland: Ochman – River (151 points)

13. Estonia: Stefan – Hope (141 points)

14. Lithuania: Monika Lui – Sentimentai (128 points)

15. Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same (126 points)

16. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black (106 points)

17. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry (78 points)

18. Romania: WRS – Llámame (65 points)

19. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You (64 points)

20. Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap (61 points)

21. Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel (38 points)

22. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off (38 points)

23. Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól (20 points)

24. France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn (17 points)

25. Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars (6 points)