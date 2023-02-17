The Vojtina Puppet Theater will participate in the 10th Theater Olympiad

Between April 1 and July 1, 2023, the diverse theater world will move to Hungary.

53 foreign troupes, 57 domestic and 7 Hungarian puppet and street theater troupes from across the border will participate in the Puppet World Meeting. 11 workshops, 3 exhibitions and 6 creative projects serve professional renewal and the spirit of the Olympics. The Vojtina Puppet Theater hosts 34 performances and organizes many other events as part of the Olympics.

More information in Hungarian can be found here.

debreceninap.hu