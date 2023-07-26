Debrecen Flower Carnival 2023 – The flower cars are already being prepared

The flower carts are already in full swing, more than 1,500 carnival dancers, musicians and acrobats, and the nearly 4,000 people who all contribute to the creation of one of the most spectacular festivals in the country are burning with real carnival fever. Today, the carnival, which has a 57-year-old tradition, is much more than a parade of spectacular flower arrangements and international art groups: a colorful program lasting a week, where countless visitors can find the most attractive entertainment option. This year it will be held between August 14 and 20.

On the August 20th parade route, you can also follow the colorful flower carts and the spectacular dance party from the stands – for ticket purchase. Thanks to Papp Művek, one of the stands will be given free of charge to the Debrecen Charitable Board this year so that families living in difficult financial circumstances can enjoy the carnival experience.

This year as well, many new companies will join the carnival procession with unique flower carts. The procession is led by a colorful experience run and an oldtimer show, and then the procession is traditionally opened by the carriage of the Holy Crown at 9 o’clock. On this year’s 12 flower carts, the cooperating companies try to display their mission and motto: we can see the 2nd Reconnaissance Regiment of the Hungarian Defense Forces Bornemissza Gergely, the Hortobágy National Park, the Kodály Filmharmonia Debrecen, the Tranzit Group, the Forum Debrecen, Teva, the Magyar Posta, BMW Group Gyár Debrecen, the creative ideas of Gedeon Richter and the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen, as well as NAGYVÁRAD and DEBREC are presented with a joint car. This year, in addition to the 12 flower carts, an additional one will be prepared, which will arrive in Esztergom for the August 20 holiday. The flower carts will be accompanied by 37 different groups, including new and returning groups. Nine groups come from abroad: CHINA, INDIA, CROATIA, SERBIA, SPAIN, GERMANY AND AUSTRIA, as well as ITALY AND BRAZIL. The hundreds of thousands of dahlias and other live flowers needed for the flower carts and sculptures are coming from the Netherlands again this year, and the makers are also using millions of dried flowers. 6 of the 12 carriages were implemented on electric-powered chassis, and thanks to the support of the HUNGARIAN TOURIST AGENCY “FLOWERY HUNGARY” project and the BMW GROUP FACTORY DEBRECEN support, sustainability efforts are also being realized, including the exhibition of recycled flower carriage elements, wooden information and notice boards planted with flowers. Thanks to the sponsors, the Flower Carnival in Debrecen is effectively moving towards a greener event – not only because of the plants – but also on the path of environmental awareness. The flower carts can be viewed in their entirety on one day only, August 20, at the Flower Cart in Korz, which follows the carnival parade and is integrated with the oldtimer exhibition, with the support of VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES.

The highlight of the event is the parade on August 20, but this is preceded by a full carnival week, with an amazingly rich program offering, which is joined by several institutions and civil organizations of the city. Every night on Kossuth Square, guests can party at free big concerts, and due to last year’s interest, we expect a “full house” again this year at the WELLHELLO, BALÁZS SZABÓ BANDÁJA, and FOLLOW THE FLOW concerts. On the evening of August 20, we will close the 2023 flower carnival week, full of experiences, with a wild BOBAN MARKOVIĆ concert, and later with a crazy street party with exotic dancers, accompanied by DJ NÁKSI’s set. Kossuth tér also has treats for those who are interested in classical music or musical traditions, on August 15th the HUNGARIKUM GALA, and on the 16th the Night of the Classics with the participation of the 100-year-old Kodály Philharmonic will fill Kossuth tér. On August 17, the public can see the large-scale show of the 70-year-old Hajdú Dance Ensemble with 5 folk dance groups and 300 dancers.

The event series, which has grown to one week and promises guaranteed entertainment, tries to serve a variety of needs and appeal to all age groups. One of the most popular programs of the carnival is the free Galiba Children’s Festival starting on August 17. The 65-year-old Vidámpark has found its home this year, with more than 200 time travel-based programs for families to go on an adventure from the world of dinosaurs to traveling to the future.

On August 14, one of the most important beer festivals in our country, Nagyerdei Sörkert / Beer by Lake, opens, which awaits beer lovers and all those who choose the tempting greenery of Big Forrest for social experiences instead of the hustle and bustle of the city center. Those who are interested in the world of thousands of beers are welcomed with thematic beer programs, lectures and gastro-influencers, while those who just want to have fun can relax with fun games and live music. Guests can get to know the different types of beer, concoctions, flavors, and behind-the-scenes related to their preparation, but they can also take part in themed walks and workshops. The festival focuses on domestic craft and small-brewery beers, the public can taste the offerings of more than 30 Hungarian beer houses – while international specialties are also on offer.

The Flower Carnival lives in true symbiosis with the many thousands of dancers who are members of a movement art group operating in and around the city. “The city is dancing!” their big summer flash mob party, in which the boundaries between dancer and audience blur. Dancers – including foreign groups – will appear in various parts of the city to get passers-by moving.

The creators who wait for customers at the beginning of Piac utca have made their various products with their hands and soul. At BOTANICA EXPO, it’s all about plants. Lectures, workshops, the tricks of plant husbandry, environmental awareness and sustainability topics, as well as the hottest influencers (Márk McMeney, Remény Farm) await visitors. The II. At the International Flower Arranging Competition, the city center will be enriched with beautiful, large-scale outdoor flower installations and selfie points, following competitive tasks that are also exciting for the audience. The Night Ride is one of the most atmospheric social experiences of the carnival week, thousands of people come to the huge night bicycle parade, where it’s all about the colorful, imaginatively decorated bicycles, and where the city belongs only to cyclists. From August 18, one of the most popular parts of the city center, Dósa palatán tér, will be transformed into the BMW iFACTORY Career Island, with the cooperation of the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen and the University of Debrecen. In addition to children’s and family programs, dance productions, high-quality concerts and a frenzied salsa evening, visitors are welcomed with a rest area, comfortable bean bags, a quiz and prizes throughout the weekend.

With the cooperation of the Bényi Galéria, four exciting programs with a focus on fine arts will be realized: the material of the 41st Hungarian Press Photo Exhibition will arrive in the city, which can be viewed on Csapó Street, and the Budapest Illustration Festival and the Magical Hungary exhibition can be visited in the Kölcsey Center. With the title Impressions – image, music, dance, visitors to Déri tér are immersed in a true crossover production: young visual artists, musicians and dancers inspire each other in the embrace of easels, around which contemporary and modern dancers constantly alternate, presenting choreographies and improvisations in response to musical undertones.

During the Flower Carnival, not only the parks and public squares are filled with flowers in Debrecen! Flower installations and flower sculptures appear all over the city, while blossoming tram stops on Kálvin Square welcome passengers with the cooperation of ALFÖLDI NYOMDA, KRONES, DIEHL AVIATION, DEBRECEN NAGYTEMPLOMI REFORMÁTUS EGYHÁZKÖZSÉZ IMMÁNUEL OTTHONA and UNIVERSITY of DEBRECEN.

Those interested can find out about the news of the Debrecen Flower Carnival on its website and Facebook page.

( Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)