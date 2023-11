The exhibition of contemporary painter Kata Bereczki can be viewed for free until November 24, 2023 in Debrecen, at the Bényi Gallery.

Three consecutive life stages. Childhood, young adulthood and old age. The paintings actually form a timeline on the gallery walls. In the individual blocks, you can see typical scenes of the ages.

Address: Kölcsey Központ (Debrecen, Hunyadi u. 1-3.) during opening hours, daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during evening events until 7 p.m.