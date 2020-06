Hungary’s consumer price index increased by an annual 2.2% in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Inflation in the previous month was 2.4%.

Food prices grew by 8.4% and prices for spirits and tobacco increased by 6.7%. Vehicle fuel prices, however, plunged by 22% in May. Household energy prices edged up 0.3%, consumer durables by 0.8%, while the price of clothing fell by 1.1%. The price of services rose by 2.6%.

