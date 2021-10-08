House Prices in Hungary Double Since 2010

House prices in Hungary have risen by 109% since 2010, data compiled by Eurostat show. Hungary was one of three European Union member states in which home prices doubled during the period.

House prices rose by 133% in Estonia and climbed 111% in Luxembourg, while in the EU as a whole they increased by 34%. Home rental rates in Hungary grew by 44% during the period, well over the 16% average for the EU as a whole.

Rents rose the most in Estonia (142%), Lithuania (109%) and Ireland (66%).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay