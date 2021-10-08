Craft Brewers Aim to Boost Market Share to 10%

Hungarian craft brewers want to increase their market share to 10% from 2% in the coming years with the support of recent changes to legislation, Zsolt Gyenge, the head of the Craft Brewers Association (KSE), said at the National Agriculture and Food Exhibition and Fair (OMEK) in Budapest.

Lawmakers approved legislation in December that limits the volume of beer, soft drinks, mineral water and sparkling water that hotels and catering establishments may contract from a single supplier to 80%. The law also requires catering establishments to stock beer, soft drinks, mineral water and sparkling water from at least two different producers.

Gyenge said just 1-3% of catering establishments offer craft beer at present. Csaba Balázs Rigó, who heads Hungary’s Competition Office (GVH), said the amendments to the legislation on commerce aim to offer Hungarian consumers a choice and give craft brewers access to the market.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay